Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase make history vs. Ravens

Another week, another set of historical milestones for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

With the Cincinnati Bengals facing a critical matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the good guys need big games from Burrow and Chase to win a game that will likely determine the 2021 AFC North Champions.

So far, so good.

Burrow got off to a scorching hot start, completing 13 of his first 15 passes for 217 yards and two scores, one of which being a 68-yard scoring strike to Tyler Boyd. It was actually Burrow’s eighth touchdown pass of 40+ yards, which is a Bengals franchise record.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has thrown 8 TDs of 40+ yards this season, the most in franchise history, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



Three of them have come against the Ravens. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 26, 2021

But Burrow wasn’t alone in making franchise history today.

After catching two passes for 37 yards, Chase broke A.J. Green’s team rookie receiving yardage record. One of them was a sideline toe-tapping snag that set up the Bengals’ first touchdown of the game. It was one of the best catches Chase has made all season, and that’s saying something.

The rookie from LSU entered Sunday’s game with 1,038 receiving yards, needing just 20 more to break Green’s 1,057 yards he racked up in 2011.

Green’s first NFL season ended with a playoff berth, and Chase has a chance to do the same this year if he keeps producing today and over the Bengals’ final two games vs. the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!