Trey Hendrickson breaks a Bengals sack record; still chasing an NFL record

In one season, Trey Hendrickson has already established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in Bengals history.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a day of historical milestones for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 16 clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

After the offense hit several first-half milestones, the defense got in on the fun coming out of halftime thanks to Trey Hendrickson. The standout pass-rusher managed to get two sacks in a three-play span in the third quarter that killed a promising Ravens drive with Cincinnati up 31-14.

Those two QB takedowns also gave Hendrickson the Bengals single-season record for total sacks, as he now stands at 14. Carlos Dunlap previously set the ‘official’ record in 2015 with 13.5.

It is worth noting that former Bengals star Coy Bacon recorded 21.5 sacks during the 1976 NFL season, though sacks didn’t become an official NFL statistic until 1982 (read more about it here). Still, it’s a major accomplishment for Hendrickson.

And it isn’t the only record Hendrickson is involved with, as he’s now within one game of setting the NFL record for consecutive games with at least a half a sack. Jevon Kearse holds the NFL record at 12.

The Bengals have become one of the NFL’s biggest surprise teams of the 2021 season, and Hendrickson’s historic season has been a major part of it. Here’s to hoping he continues it over the final two games as the Bengals look to secure a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

