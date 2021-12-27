Bengals open as 4.5-point underdogs at home against the Chiefs in Week 17

The Cincinnati Bengals were, thankfully, the only team in the AFC North to win in Week 16, setting themselves a game ahead in the division. The Steelers lost to Kansas City. The Browns lost to Green Bay, and the Ravens were obviously throttled in Cincinnati.

The Bengals will be able to almost lock up a playoff spot with a Week 17 victory. After seeing a Joe Burrow onslaught in Week 16, one that will live in franchise history for quite some time, the Bengals could be primed to thrash a weak Chiefs secondary.

However, Kansas City has been rolling and is coming off an impressive, near-shutout victory against Pittsburgh. The Chiefs, behind former MVP Patrick Mahomes, have been rolling, winning eight in a row. They’re just 4-2 on the road.

With that in mind, the Chiefs have opened up as 4.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook, despite being on the road in Cincinnati this coming week. There isn’t any side getting more juice as both are set at -110.

The total is currently at 49, both sides also at -110.

This is an interesting line, one that should favor the home dogs.

While it may seem like a large amount, the Chiefs have covered six straight games and are rolling. Also, their defensive strength is their pass rush with Chris Jones.

If the offensive line can hold up, the Bengals will have a shot in this one. The defense has been playing well enough that they should be able to at least limit a lethal Mahomes-led attack.

These Bengals have a playoff berth to play for and should be able to prove yet again that they’re the real deal, though the Chiefs are playing for a chance to be the top seed in the AFC playoffs, so this could be the best game of Week 17.