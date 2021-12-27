Zac Taylor: Our guys have all the confidence in the world right now - ProFootballTalk

“We’ve got kind of beaten up on over the last few years, so our guys just have all the confidence in the world right now. And they’re not done yet,” Taylor said in his postgame press conference. “We’re 4-1 in the division right now, and we need to be better than that this year, quite frankly.”

Photo Gallery | Best Images Of Week 16 Vs. Baltimore Ravens

View the best game action photos from the Bengals hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

Santa Burrow Delivers Club-Record 525 Yards As Bengals On Verge of AFC North Title

As he prepared for the Bengals last week, Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale declared that it was too early to put a Pro Football Hall Fame gold jacket on Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. Lol.

Bengals grab a one game lead in the AFC North with two to play

"Man, it's amazing. When he's on fire like that all your job is to do is get open, and he's going to find you," said wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was found a career-high 12 times for a career-best 194 yards like a man among kids in jump ball after jump ball. "They played a lot more zone this game, and we were able to exploit those voids and get open in those open zones."

Quick Hits: Boomer Esiason On Joe Burrow: 'Tip Of The Iceberg'

It was Norman Julius Esiason who had the team record with 490 yards on Oct. 7, 1990 in Anaheim, Calif., in a 34-31 overtime win over the Rams. It was Esiason who threw for 522 yards for the Cardinals in a 1996 game that had been the fourth most of all-time.

NFL stats and records, Week 16: Burrow airs it out

Every week the NFL Media Research team puts together the best notes from Sunday’s slate of games. Here are the top nuggets from Week 16.

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Dolphins-Saints

NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Eight burning questions as NFL playoff picture comes into view

The NFL playoff picture is finally crystallizing -- or is it? If there is one truism to this 2021 season, it is this: The more we know, the less we know. With that, Jim Trotter takes one more look into his murky crystal ball.

Stumbling Steelers left with questions involving future after being routed by Chiefs

After being routed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are stumbling out of the postseason race and left with questions about their future, Jeffri Chadiha writes.

Early waiver wire targets and biggest risers/fallers in fantasy football after NFL Week 16

PFF presents some early waiver wire targets as well as the biggest risers and fallers from NFL Week 16, including Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Washington Football Team DT Jonathan Allen throws punch at teammate Daron Payne in ‘brotherly disagreement’

Jonathan Allen threw a punch at teammate Daron Payne, but both players shrugged off the exchange after Sunday’s loss.

Cowboys clinch first NFC East title since 2018 in rout of Washington

The Dallas Cowboys clinched their NFC East title since 2018 before kickoff Sunday, then they turned on their scoring power in a 56-14 demolition of the Washington Football Team.

NFL Week 16 Team of the Week and Player Awards

PFF’s NFL Team of the Week and player awards from Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen leads the way on offense, while Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald headlines on defense.

Week 16 NFL Injury News: James Robinson tears Achilles, Clyde Edwards-Helaire out with shoulder injury

James Robinson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire top the list of Week 16 NFL injuries that will impact fantasy football rankings and free agent strategy heading into Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.

NFL playoff picture: Week 16 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

Three more teams clinched division titles in Week 16, and an additional two locked up playoff spots. Here is the current postseason outlook, plus some clinching scenarios.