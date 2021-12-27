Bengals place Brandon Allen and Darius Phillips on COVID-19 list

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed QB Brandon Allen and cornerback Darius Phillips on the NFL COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday. Phillips is already on the injured reserve list due to a shoulder injury.

Allen, the Bengals’ backup signal-caller, has appeared in four games this season and attempted just two passes. With Joe Burrow healthy and playing at an MVP level, the Bengals have thankfully not needed to go to their backup QB for meaningful snaps this season.

If Allen is out this week, the Bengals have Jake Browning on the practice squad. You also have to worry if Burrow will be affected by whatever caused Allen to land on the COVID-19 list. Hopefully it’s something like a close-contact issue and Allen doesn’t actually have the virus.

As for Phillips, he’s already sidelined with a shoulder injury and could miss the rest of the season. He’s in the final year of his contract, so we may have seen the last of him in Bengals stripes.

Important note regarding targeted testing after Brandon Allen went to reserve/COVID-19.

