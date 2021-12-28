Bengals News (12/28): Past respects present

T.J. Houshmandzadeh loves the 2021 Bengals receiving corps

What T.J. Houshmandzadeh told the Bengals the day they drafted Tee Higgins came through Sunday in the living color of 194 yards on 12 catches.

Bengals Final Thoughts: Joe Burrow's next records to break, Trey Hendrickson's asterisk, a 7-for-7 jackpot – The Athletic

Forty-one notes, quotes, stats and grades, one for each point the Bengals scored against the Ravens.

Joe Burrow Gave the Entire Cincinnati Bengals' Offensive Line an Icy Gift for Christmas - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Joe Burrow Gave the Entire Cincinnati Bengals' Offensive Line an Icy Gift for Christmas

Bengals: Stars, studs and duds from dismantling of Ravens in Week 16

Notable winners and losers from the team's Week 16 triumph.

Around the League

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered right thumb injury, status for Week 17 uncertain

Niners quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Further evaluation and an update on his status for Sunday is expected Wednesday.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield will 'bounce back and I think he'll be better for it'

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his teammates have a chance to turn things around drastically in the final couple of weeks if they can win out and get some help from the Rams and Chiefs.

Jaylen Waddle continues record pace in Dolphins' win Monday night

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in game-highs of 10 receptions and 92 yards along with the evening’s only offensive touchdown to propel the Fins past the host Saints, 20-3.

Vic Fangio says he ‘absolutely’ deserves another year as Denver Broncos’ coach

Vic Fangio knows his future is a topic of conversation, but Monday he said he believes he “absolutely’’ deserves a chance to be back in 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire week-to-week with bruised shoulder

It will be challenging for Edwards-Helaire to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals but the fact that it is on the table is a positive for the running back and the Chiefs.