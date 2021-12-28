The Joe Burrow Shrug shirt and hoodie

Joe Burrow just had a historic performance in the Bengals’ 41-21 win over the Ravens, a game that saw him throw for a Bengals record 525 passing yards. It’s the fourth-most yards in one game in NFL history, and it included a Michael Jordan-like shoulder shrug following the final pass that pushed Burrow over 500 yards.
Joe Burrow has 525 passing yards— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021
: #BALvsCIN on CBS
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/CPqtRWUrTr
So of course, our friends at BreakingT have some new Burrow-themed swag that should interest you: The Joe Burrow Shrug.
This comes in three options:
- Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather charcoal. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. Ranges in size from small to 3XL
- Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in charcoal. Drawcord in charcoal. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. Ranges in size from small to 3XL
- Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in charcoal. Unisex sizing: Small = 6/7, Medium = 8, Large = 10/12.
These are officially licensed products of the National Football League Players Association.
