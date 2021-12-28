Bengals add Scotty Washington to PS and put Auden Tate on COVID-19 list

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed tight end Scotty Washington to the practice squad and placed wide receiver Auden Tate on the NFL COVID-19 list.

Washington (6-foot-5, 217 pounds), is a first-year player out of Wake Forest who was originally a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2020. He was on Cincinnati’s practice squad last season and was waived at final cuts this year. Washington previously was listed as a wide receiver, but the Bengals now list him at tight end.

As for Tate, he was already on injured reserve due to a calf injury and has not played since Week 7. He is in the final year of his rookie contract, so it’s looking more and more like he’s played his final down with the Bengals. If that’s the case, he’ll finish his Bengals career with 61 grabs for 799 yards (13.1 avg) and two touchdowns in 35 games (12 starts).