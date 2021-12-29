 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tee Higgins has arrived

The second-year receiver has 583 yards receiving over his last five games.

By Dadio Makdook
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lost in the (well-deserved) hype surrounding Joe Burrow’s magnificent game was yet another brilliant performance by Tee Higgins.

The second-year wide receiver out of Clemson crossed the 1,000 yard receiving mark against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. He now stands at 1,029 yard (15th in the league) with two games left to add to the total.

Remember before the 2020 Draft (and even after it) when people were doubting Higgins’ ceiling due to his athletic profile?

Well, last offseason, Higgins, who is still only 22-years-old, got stronger and faster. And ESPN’s Ben Baby shared that he was convinced that the receiver still had a lot of room to grow athletically after speaking with Higgins’ position coach from college.

And now the man who was projected to be a solid WR2 is on an absolute tear. Higgins has 114 or more yards receiving in four of his last five games, including his monster 194 yard game against the Ravens. He caught 12 of 13 targets in that contest as well.

The best part, though, is that he’s averaging 14.5 yards per catch on the season. In other words, he’s become far more of a homerun hitter than many would have expected. Just watch this dominant 52-yard reception over two defender a la A.J. Green:

A little later on that same drive, Higgins would show off his versatility on this short touchdown grab:

It should be said that Higgins didn’t just fill out the stat sheet. He was also the highest-graded wide receiver in the league for Week 16, according to Pro Football Focus.

We talk about Higgins’ rise and his role as part of an amazing trio alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd in our preview of the Bengals’ upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

