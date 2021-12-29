Bengals place Germaine Pratt on COVID list and take Mike Thomas off it

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a few roster moves as preparations for the Kansas City Chiefs begin.

LB Germaine Pratt has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Pratt was the defense’s last remaining starting linebacker and has been wearing the green communications dot ever since Logan Wilson’s injury a few weeks ago. Pratt can still test negative leading up to Sunday’s game and play, but his positive test comes within the NFL’s new five-day return window for all vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

As Pratt goes on the COVID list, WR Mike Thomas is coming off of it. Thomas was placed on the list on December 24th.

Lastly, the team has cleared G Xavier Su’a-Filo to return to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. Su’a-Filo was the starting right guard for the first two weeks of the season before suffering knee injury in Week 2. He has been on IR since October 9th. Cincinnati now has 21 days in which he may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. He is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.