Bengals News (12/29): Joe Burrow takes home AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Taylor-Made Takes: Zac Taylor talks about the importance of the Week 17 game against the Chiefs

Zac Taylor’s latest weekly conversation with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson reflects on how far the Bengals have come since Taylor's first game as head coach in Kansas City in the 2019 preseason opener.

Carlos Dunlap salutes Trey Hendrickson for besting Bengals sack record

Los has nothing but love as Trey Hendrickson takes over as Bengals' dominant DE.

Can the Cincinnati Bengals level up when it matters most?

The Cincinnati Bengals are atop the AFC North with two weeks left in the regular season, but the next two weeks will be the team's toughest test yet.

NFL community mourns passing of legendary Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster John Madden

The NFL unexpectedly lost one of the most pivotal people in the history of the game on Tuesday when it was announced that Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden died at the age of 85.

Browns CB Denzel Ward hopes to pick off Big Ben in Steelers QB's potential final home game

Monday night's division battle between the Browns and Steelers might be the final chance for Pro Bowl corner ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ to pick off ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, just like he did in his first game against the future Hall of Fame QB.

Jaguars request interviews with six coordinators for head-coaching position

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the first known team to take advantage of the early interview window provided to clubs in search of a coach, and they’re moving in multiple directions.

Jeff Dickerson, ESPN's Chicago Bears reporter, dies at age 44

Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN for two decades, died Tuesday due to complications from colon cancer. He was 44.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says NFL warned him he'll be fined if he tosses Surface again

Tom Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast that the NFL warned him that he will be fined if he throws another Microsoft Surface, as he did in the Buccaneers' Week 15 loss to the Saints.