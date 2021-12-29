Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Logan Wilson returns for full practice

COVID-19 news has taken centerstage for the Bengals as they get prepared to host the first-place Kansas City Chiefs, so much so that other injuries have taken a backseat.

In truth, there aren’t a ton of injuries plaguing the Bengals’ roster at the moment. 48 of their 50 active players practiced Wednesday, including every projected starter for Sunday.

That includes linebacker Logan Wilson, who has been out since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson has missed the following three games, and based on comments made by head coach Zac Taylor earlier in the week, one wouldn’t have expected him to be ready to return this Sunday.

Taylor said Wednesday afternoon that Wilson would practice, and sure enough, he was a full participant.

Khalid Kareem (concussion) was a full participant as well after missing all last week. Kareem has officially passed through the concussion protocol.

Joe Burrow continues to be listed as a full participant with his dislocated pinkie he suffered in Week 13. 525 yards in a single game and 1,330 in total since then indicates it hasn’t been an issue, clearly.

The lone players who did not practice due to non-Covid ailments were Cam Sample (hamstring) and Jalen Davis (ankle). Sample missed 99% of the Ravens game with his injury, so him not practicing Wednesday is not surprising. Davis may’ve also injured himself on Sunday.

The soon-to-be visiting Chiefs also had two players out Wednesday. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) is battling a bruised shoulder injury that has him “week-to-week.” His status for Sunday couldn’t be more up in the air, but not practicing Wednesday isn’t the best sign for Kansas City. CB Mike Hughes didn’t practice due to personal reasons.

Linebackers Willie Gay (hip) and Ben Niemann (ankle), defensive tackles Derrick Nnadi (shoulder) and Jarran Reed (foot), and safety Tyrann Mathieu (quad) were all full participants. The Chiefs have also cleared everyone that has been on their COVID-19 list to practice.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Injury Report