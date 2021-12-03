Bengals vs. Chargers time, TV channel, online stream, radio, weather & more

Get ready to hear this line for the rest of the regular season, but the Cincinnati Bengals have a very important game this week that could easily have playoff implications down the road. The Los Angeles Chargers are in the same boat sitting at (6-5).

Right now if the playoffs started the Bengals would be the fifth seed and the Chargers would be the seventh seed. Both of these teams are only one loss behind their respective division leaders as well, so keeping pace with them could also lead for a home game in the playoffs.

The main get is also the dual between Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert who were two of the top quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft get their first opportunity to face each other (the first game in 2020 Tyrod Taylor started). Since they were drafted Herbert has proven to be one of the best young quarterbacks in the league while Burrow went down with an ACL injury. Both have been having wonderful seasons in their Sophomore seasons.

It could be the differences in the defenses that determines this game. Cincinnati’s defense has stepped back up since the bye week. Their tackling woes have gone to the wayside, and Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard have been getting to the quarterback consistently.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has had issues stopping the run. They haven’t been able to stop running games the past few weeks. That happens to coincide with the Bengals recommitting to their running game with Joe Mixon fresh off a 160 yard rushing game. It seems like he could be in line for another bug game with plenty of room to run.

Time: 1 pm ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium

TV Channel: The game will air nationally on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Stream the game online using Paramount+ or with a free trial of fuboTV.

Replay: NFL Game Pass

Radio: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Rosters: LAC | CIN

Weather: Mid-50s overcast, per NFL Weather.

Odds: The Bengals are three-point favorites, according to DraftKings.