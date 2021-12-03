Bengals vs. Chargers injury report: Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins questionable for Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their final injury report for Sunday’s clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The big news was head coach Zac Taylor announced that right tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) and center Trey Hopkins (ankle) will be game-time decisions.

Per Zac Taylor, C Trey Hopkins and RT Riley Reiff will be game time decisions on Sunday. Both offensive lineman are dealing with ankle injuries. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) December 3, 2021

Both players missed all three practice sessions this week, so there’s a very real chance Cincinnati is down two starting lineman against a Chargers team that features Joey Bosa, who’s had a sack in four straight games.

Four other players are listed as doubtful to play, including running back Chris Evans (ankle), defensive end Khalid Kareem (illness), wide receiver Mike Thomas (illness), and wide receiver Auden Tate (calf).

Cornerback Darius Phillips (knee/calf) is good to go after missing Wednesday but practiced the last two days.

For the Chargers, starting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is out due to his concussion. Backup defensive back Alohi Gilman is out with his quad injury. Everyone else is good to go.

