Bengals vs. Chargers injury report: Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins questionable for Sunday

The Chargers will be without Asante Samuel Jr.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their final injury report for Sunday’s clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The big news was head coach Zac Taylor announced that right tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) and center Trey Hopkins (ankle) will be game-time decisions.

Both players missed all three practice sessions this week, so there’s a very real chance Cincinnati is down two starting lineman against a Chargers team that features Joey Bosa, who’s had a sack in four straight games.

Four other players are listed as doubtful to play, including running back Chris Evans (ankle), defensive end Khalid Kareem (illness), wide receiver Mike Thomas (illness), and wide receiver Auden Tate (calf).

Cornerback Darius Phillips (knee/calf) is good to go after missing Wednesday but practiced the last two days.

For the Chargers, starting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is out due to his concussion. Backup defensive back Alohi Gilman is out with his quad injury. Everyone else is good to go.

Bengals vs. Chargers Injury Report

