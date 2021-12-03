Bengals News (12/3): Ja’Marr Chase leading receivers in Pro Bowl fan votes

Matchup of the Game: Bengals Joe Burrow against the Los Angeles Chargers defense

Joe Burrow, a gym rat football savant, can drop a snappy football term in conversation as well as a dime on a come-back route in a zone. As he prepped for Sunday and the Chargers in another installment of the AFC arms race, he uncorked the term "post-snap verification."

Around the League

