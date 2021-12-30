Bengals News (12/30): Evan McPherson is AFC’s Special Teams Player of December

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December.

Bengals K Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December. McPherson, a rookie out of the University of Florida, made nine of his 11 FGs and eight of his nine PATs in December.

Matchup of the Game: Bengals Joe Burrow against Chiefs Patrick Mahomes

Anything is possible Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) when two of the league’s most creative young artists jam Paul Brown Stadium in a quarterback rock star concert pitting Joe Burrow’s Bengals and Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs for NFL playoff riches.

Bart Scott is very upset that Joe Burrow trounced his Ravens twice

The former Ravens defender, now an analyst, is not thrilled with Joe Burrow.

Bengals: It’s time to talk about QB Joe Burrow as MVP contender

Joey MVP?

Around the League

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on retiring after 2021 season: 'I wouldn't rule that out'

Aaron Rodgers' stellar play in 2021 has expectedly sparked questions surrounding his future plans. The Packers QB addressed his ever-changing situation on Wednesday.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'confident' he can play through thumb injury as San Francisco 49ers look to clinch playoff berth vs. Houston Texans

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is dealing with a Grade 3 UCL sprain in his right thumb, said Wednesday he feels "confident" he can play through the injury Sunday against the Texans as San Francisco looks to clinch a postseason berth.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice with pronounced limp after missing 2 games with ankle injury

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will return to practice Wednesday as Baltimore heads into what is essentially a must-win game against the Rams.

Indianapolis Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger if Carson Wentz ruled out; team called Philip Rivers

Colts coach Frank Reich, after reaching out to retired quarterback Philip Rivers, will start rookie Sam Ehlinger against the Raiders on Sunday if veteran Carson Wentz is not cleared to play.