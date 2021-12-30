Bengals activate D.J. Reader and Wyatt Ray; sign Colin Holba to PS

The Cincinnati Bengals have returned defensive tackle D.J. Reader and defensive end Wyatt Ray to the active roster from the COVID-19 list. Both players had been on the list since Dec. 25.

In addition, the Bengals have signed free agent long-snapper Colin Holba to the practice squad.

Getting Reader back is huge news for a Bengals defense that’s getting set to play arguably the best offense in the NFL right now in the Kansas City Chiefs. Reader currently has an 81.7 Pro Football Focus grade, one of the best of any defensive lineman in the NFL. He’s a big reason why Cincinnati’s defense ranks fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (92.1).

As for Holba, a third-year player by way of the Louisville Cardinals, he was originally a sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has played in 19 career games and spent time with the Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams.