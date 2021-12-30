The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Home Stretch

The Cincinnati Bengals grabbed another huge victory within the AFC North, pounding the decimated Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium last Sunday. The game very well could have decided the division, but there are still two messy weeks to sort through, as the AFC playoff bracket becomes less opaque.

Patrick Mahomes and the conference powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs come to town this week, putting forth another barometer game for this up-and-coming Bengals team. With that matchup on the horizon, there is a lot to talk about on this week’s podcast.

What’s the powers shift in the AFC North? Can Cincinnati make waves in the postseason, should they get there?

These topics and a bunch more on this week’s show! Join us on the special day (Thursday) at 8:15 p.m. ET for the live show, or else get it on your favorite streamer afterward.

