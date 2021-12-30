Former Raven Bart Scott is livid at what Joe Burrow and Bengals did to Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals got a dominating win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, cruising to a 41-21 victory to take control of the AFC North.

In the win, quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a franchise record 525 yards and four touchdowns to secure the season sweep over the division rival.

After the game, Burrow and the Bengals were not sorry for running up the score on the Ravens, and they shouldn’t be. It is the same thing the Ravens had done to them last year when they defeated the Bengals 27-3 and 38-3.

“This is the NFL. This isn’t peewee. This isn’t high school where you go out and run up the score,” Burrow told ProFootballTalk after the game. “You play until the final whistle. I don’t care what the score is. We’ve been in spots where teams go out and do that to us. They did it to us last year. No sympathy from me.”

However, former Raven, Bart Scott, who hasn’t played for the team since 2008, is very upset about it.

In an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Scott had a heated exchange with his co-hosts when he said the Ravens will be seeking revenge on Burrow. He used words like “killers,” “red dots,” and “headhunters” when talking about what the Ravens will want to do to Burrow in the future, which is a tad disturbing to hear.

“The last thing you want to do is poke the bear. You won a lifetime a** kicking from the Baltimore Ravens. Our rival is the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s called red dot. Every former Raven understands what red dot means.”

We are likely gearing up for some intense matchups going forward but the Bengals made the first statement with two dominating wins over the Ravens in 2021.

You can check out Scott’s reaction below.

