Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Logan Wilson, Khalid Kareem on track to return

The Cincinnati Bengals’ latest injury report is the exact same as Wednesday’s, and they gained a couple players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well.

D.J. Reader and Wyatt Ray practiced for the first time since being placed on the COVID list on Christmas Day. In accordance to the NFL’s new COVID protocol, Thursday was the first day both players could’ve come off the list, regardless if they tested negative. Hopefully they’re feeling well and can practice again on Friday to be able to play Sunday.

Logan Wilson (shoulder) and Khalid Kareem (concussion) were full participants for the second day in a row, which is fantastic news for the defense. At this rate, it would be a big surprise if neither played on Sunday. Wilson would return to his spot at MIKE linebacker after Germaine Pratt assumed the role in his absence. Pratt still needs to test negative for COVID in order to return and play.

Kareem and Ray returning to the defensive line rotation will be critical if Cam Sample (hamstring) can’t play, and it’s looking like that will be the case. Sample missed another practice along with Jalen Davis (ankle). Davis (56 snaps played this year) being out wouldn’t mean much for the defense, but a role would open up on the punt return unit.

Bengals Injury Report

We’ll post the Chiefs’ injury report when that becomes available...