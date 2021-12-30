 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Willie Anderson a finalist for HOF

Filed under:

Willie Anderson named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Anderson is one step closer to the Hall of Fame.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Bengals Willie Anderson Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson has been named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, it was announced Thursday.

Anderson, now in his ninth year of eligibility for induction, is a finalist for the first time. The 2022 class will be announced during NFL Honors, which airs live on Thursday, February 10th at 9 pm ET on ABC.

Consistently one of the game’s best right tackles throughout his career, Anderson played for the Bengals from 1996-2007, then spent one season in Baltimore before retiring. He was a four-time All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

If you want to read more about Anderson, check out his Bengals Ring of Honor profile from our own John Sheeran.

Here is a list of the 15 modern-era finalists.

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...