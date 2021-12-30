Willie Anderson named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson has been named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, it was announced Thursday.

Anderson, now in his ninth year of eligibility for induction, is a finalist for the first time. The 2022 class will be announced during NFL Honors, which airs live on Thursday, February 10th at 9 pm ET on ABC.

I’m sorry this is all I can give you all right now I’m without breaking down crying. Praise GOD Thank You Jesus I’m so Thankful to be in that room of 15. Thank you to the voters of @ProFootballHOF to all @Bengals fans who’ve been pushing so Hard day and night #Whodey pic.twitter.com/cAVYJqPUTI — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) December 30, 2021

Consistently one of the game’s best right tackles throughout his career, Anderson played for the Bengals from 1996-2007, then spent one season in Baltimore before retiring. He was a four-time All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

