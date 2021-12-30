Willie Anderson named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson has been named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, it was announced Thursday.
Anderson, now in his ninth year of eligibility for induction, is a finalist for the first time. The 2022 class will be announced during NFL Honors, which airs live on Thursday, February 10th at 9 pm ET on ABC.
I’m sorry this is all I can give you all right now I’m without breaking down crying. Praise GOD Thank You Jesus I’m so Thankful to be in that room of 15. Thank you to the voters of @ProFootballHOF to all @Bengals fans who’ve been pushing so Hard day and night #Whodey pic.twitter.com/cAVYJqPUTI— Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) December 30, 2021
Consistently one of the game’s best right tackles throughout his career, Anderson played for the Bengals from 1996-2007, then spent one season in Baltimore before retiring. He was a four-time All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowl selection.
If you want to read more about Anderson, check out his Bengals Ring of Honor profile from our own John Sheeran.
Here is a list of the 15 modern-era finalists.
- Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
- Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
- Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tony Boselli, Offensive Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)
- LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers
- Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens
- Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
- Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers
- Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders
- Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
- DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker/Defensive End – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos
- Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
- Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
- Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle/Defensive End – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers
