Bengals News (12/31): Year end recognition

Willie Anderson No Longer In The Waiting Room For Final Hall Ballot: 'You Can’t Make Your Case Without Being In The Room'

Willie Anderson, the first Bengal on a Pro Football Hall of Fame finals ballot in 24 years, thought Thursday’s wait was typical.

Photo Gallery | Best Of Willie Anderson, Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

View some of the best images of Bengals legend Willie Anderson. Anderson was one of 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

Top reactions to Bart Scott saying Ravens have ‘red dot’ on Joe Burrow

Silly banter from a former Ravens star about Joe Burrow created viral reactions.

Beating Chiefs could give Bengals a whole lot more than the division title – The Athletic

Knocking off Kansas City at home would be a huge confidence boost for Cincy, which has yet to beat a team in line for the playoffs.

Around the League

Russell Wilson on Seahawks' home finale vs. Lions: 'I hope it’s not my last game' in Seattle

Russell Wilson’s time with the Seahawks is not unlimited. Judging from his comments Thursday, it might soon be running out. The superstar QB said he wasn't sure if Sunday would be his last home game with the Seahawks.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 30

The Colts activated three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield says social media death threats 'not that serious'

Browns QB said death threats made against him to his wife's social media account following last week's loss to Green Bay are "not that serious" and "not anything new."

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn't practice day after limping badly in return

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday, a day after he limped badly in his return to the field.

Los Angeles Rams activate Andrew Whitworth from COVID-19 list

Veteran Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.