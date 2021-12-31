Bengals place Trae Waynes and Trenton Irwin on COVID-19 list

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed wide receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Trae Waynes on the NFL COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

Waynes, who returned in Week 15 to start vs. the Denver Broncos after missing two months of action due to hamstring injuries, has appeared in four games this season (three starts). With him likely out Sunday, the Bengals will rely on Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Eli Apple, Tre Flowers and Vernon Hargreaves to carry the load at cornerback.

Irwin has appeared in six games for the Bengals this season, making one catch as he’s played mostly on special teams.

While it’s not ideal to lose two players this close to gameday, the Bengals weren’t likely going to need significant snaps from either guy Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Waynes played in just 12 snaps in last week’s blowout win over Baltimore.

Still, hopefully they’ll ok and back on the roster soon enough.