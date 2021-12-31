Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Logan Wilson and Khalid Kareem are good to go

The Cincinnati Bengals get some good news before they play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Logan Wilson (shoulder) has returned after sustaining an injury against the Chargers, and he’s no longer on the injury report. This is fantastic news, considering Germaine Pratt has been added to the COVID-19 list, leaving Markus Bailey as the only other linebacker with any experience left on the roster.

Other players who are good to go this Sunday are Joe Burrow (right finger) and Khalid Kareem (concussion).

Cam Sample (hamstring) and Jalen Davis (ankle) are both out after not practicing at all this week.

The Bengals must have found stuff to do in Cincinnati, as the COVID-19 list seems to be more of a concern than the injury report. Trae Waynes and Trenton Irwin were added to the COVID-19 list, joining several others like D.J. Reader who were already out.

Bengals injury report

The Chiefs are getting back to normal health as well. The only player of concern for Kansas city is RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), who is listed as questionable.

Playing for the Chiefs on Sunday are CB Mike Hughes (NIR-Personal), LB Willie Gay (hip), LB Ben Niemann (ankle), DT Derrick Nnadi (shoulder), DT Jarran Reed (foot), S Tyrann Mathieu (quad), and OL Joe Thuney (illness).

Chiefs injury report

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!