Ja’Marr Chase is slipping in the rookie of the year race; leads all AFC WRs in Pro Bowl voting

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been putting together a phenomenal rookie season.

So far, he has racked up 50 receptions for 906-yards and 8 touchdowns, but his production has slipped in recent weeks due to opposing teams deciding to double-team him a lot more.

Luckily for the Bengals, they have a very talented wide receiver room, and we have started seeing the production of Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins increase during that same period.

However, the dip in production has led to Chase starting to fall behind in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has taken over as the betting favorite to win the award with -400 odds according to Bet Online. Chase’s odds currently sit at +250.

The Patriots have won six games in a row and sit as the No. 2 seed in the AFC while Jones has thrown for 2,850-yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 70.3% of his passes.

As of right now, Chase is on pace to finish his rookie campaign with 77 receptions for 1,400-yards and 12 touchdowns, which is a monster season, but it may not be enough to win him OROY.

Despite the slip in the OROY race, Chase is leading all AFC wide receivers in Pro Bowl voting according to the NFL’s most recent update.

Chase currently holds 97,868 votes which is No. 1 overall in the AFC but is 2nd overall for wide receivers as Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams has 120,010 votes.

Chase is looking to be the first offensive player from the Bengals to make the Pro Bowl since A.J. Green in 2017 and the first Bengal to make it at all since Geno Atkins in 2019.