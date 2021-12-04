Joe Burrow leads NFL in multiple passing categories

Despite having 12 interceptions on the year, Joe Burrow is still a highly efficient and productive quarterback.

In fact, the second year QB is already one of the very best in the league according to a number of metrics.

Some categories where Joe Burrow leads the NFL:



Most pass TD of 20+ air yards in NFL (7)

Highest passing grade from clean pocket (92.8)

Highest graded QB in AFC (86.2)

Highest graded QB against blitz (93.9)

Most pass TD of 20+ yards (12) — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 2, 2021

After a rookie year in which Burrow struggled throwing the ball deep, now, with the addition of Ja’Marr Chase, he has the most touchdown passes that travel 20 or more yards through the air and the most touchdown passes of 20 or more yards (regardless of yards through the air).

Most passing TDs of 20+ yards



Joe Burrow - 12

Dak Prescott - 9

Tom Brady - 9 pic.twitter.com/wwc8osi8SR — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 2, 2021

He has the most touchdown passes of 30 or more yards as well.

Meanwhile, he is Pro Football Focus’ highest graded QB against the blitz (93.9).

Highest-graded QBs against the blitz

1. Joe Burrow (93.9)

2. Kyler Murray (92.2)

3. Kirk Cousins (90.2) pic.twitter.com/AkOXyskqTE — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 2, 2021

He’s tied with Tom Brady for the highest grade (92.8) from a clean pocket.

Highest passing grade from a clean pocket



Joe Burrow - 92.8

Tom Brady - 92.8 pic.twitter.com/Syxue5O58H — PFF (@PFF) December 2, 2021

And he’s the third-highest graded QB this season (PFF grade of 86.2).

Highest-graded QBs this season:



Joe Burrow- 86.2



QB1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/VZlznwrWOi — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 1, 2021

Still worried about those interceptions?

Now Burrow takes on another prodigious quarterback, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers. We preview that game with none other than Sports Illustrated’s Fernando Ramirez:

