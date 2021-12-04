 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Burrow leads NFL in multiple passing categories

The second year QB has quietly been outstanding.

By Dadio Makdook
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite having 12 interceptions on the year, Joe Burrow is still a highly efficient and productive quarterback.

In fact, the second year QB is already one of the very best in the league according to a number of metrics.

After a rookie year in which Burrow struggled throwing the ball deep, now, with the addition of Ja’Marr Chase, he has the most touchdown passes that travel 20 or more yards through the air and the most touchdown passes of 20 or more yards (regardless of yards through the air).

He has the most touchdown passes of 30 or more yards as well.

Meanwhile, he is Pro Football Focus’ highest graded QB against the blitz (93.9).

He’s tied with Tom Brady for the highest grade (92.8) from a clean pocket.

And he’s the third-highest graded QB this season (PFF grade of 86.2).

Still worried about those interceptions?

Now Burrow takes on another prodigious quarterback, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers. We preview that game with none other than Sports Illustrated’s Fernando Ramirez:

