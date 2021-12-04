Bengals make host of roster moves ahead of clash with Chargers

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:

Signed running back Trayveon Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Williams, a third-year player out of Texas A&M, was a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in 2019. He has played in two games this season and has six rushes for 13 yards.

Placed wide receiver Auden Tate on injured reserve. A fourth-year player out of Florida State, Tate has a right calf injury that’s kept him sidelined for a month now. He played in Cincinnati’s first seven games this season, catching three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Elevated offensive guard Keaton Sutherland and wide receiver Pooka Williams from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers (both standard elevations). As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, both Sutherland and Williams will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Because Williams has already gotten the practice squad elevation to the 53-man roster this season, the Bengals had to sign him to the roster for him to be eligible to play Sunday.

The Sutherland elevation is concerning since the Bengals have two offensive lineman — Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins — questionable to play Sunday due to ankle injuries. This elevation could be a sign one or both of Hopkins and Reiff won’t play.

As for Williams, he’ll almost certainly be active for the first time in his NFL career with Tate now on IR and fellow veteran wideout Mike Thomas doubtful to play due to illness.