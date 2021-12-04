The Bengals are assisting Ben Roethlisberger into retirement

The Cincinnati Bengals have won three straight games vs. Ben Rothlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It appears Cincinnati won’t get the chance to make it four in a row.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger has privately told former teammates and some within the Steelers organization he expects this to be his final year playing in Pittsburgh, and likely the NFL.

Now 39 years old and in the middle of his 18th season, Roethlisberger actually has some respectable numbers this season. He’s completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,522 yards and 14 touchdowns vs. six interceptions.

However, in two games vs. the Bengals, Roethlisberger was sacked seven times and threw for two touchdowns vs. four interceptions while his 5-5-1 Steelers were outscored 65-20. He also fumbled twice and lost one.

In Week 15 of last season at Cincinnati, Roethlisberger had just 170 passing yards with one score vs. one pick and two fumbles (one lost).

So when/if Ben hangs it up after this season, you can thank the Bengals for helping ensure this was his last year in the pros.

