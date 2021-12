Orange is the New Black Podcast: Get Some!

On the latest episode of Orange is the New Black, Ace Boogie & Zim took the airwaves with Bengals fan and comedian Gary Owen, who is currently on tour in Texas.

On the show, the crew discussed:

The 2005 Bengals vs. 2015 edition.

Joe Burrow.

Zac Taylor.

Owens’ love for the Bengals

And more!

Be sure to give it a listen!

