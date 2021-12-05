Bengals vs. Chargers inactives: Riley Reiff, Trey Hopkins unable to go

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers have released their inactive players lists leading up to today’s game in Paul Brown Stadium.

Here are the players the Bengals will be without:

CB Darius Phillips

RB Chris Evans

C Trey Hopkins

RT Riley Reiff

WR Mike Thomas

DE Khalid Kareem

DT Tyler Shelvin

This is the most amount of injuries the Bengals have had on their active roster coming into a game. Hopkins and Reiff will both be sidelined with ankle injuries after neither one practiced during the week. They are the only starters out for today. Trey Hill will start at center for Hopkins, and Isaiah Prince will go at right tackle for Reiff.

Evans also has an ankle injury, so Samaje Perine will handle most of the snaps while Joe Mixon gets rest. Trayveon Williams was elevated from the practice squad as well.

Thomas and Kareem are both dealing with illnesses and were doubtful to play. Trenton Irwin figures to take Thomas’ snaps at receiver, and expect to see more Wyatt Ray at defensive end without Kareem in the rotation.

Darius Phillips being inactive is a bit surprising considering he practiced Thursday and Friday. Pooka Williams was elevated from the practice squad and may get some opportunities to return kickoffs in place of Phillips.

Here are the Chargers’ inactives:

QB Easton Stick

CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion)

S Alohi Gilman (quad)

OL Senio Kelemete

FB Gabe Nabers

Samuel and Gilman were both declared out on Friday, so the remaining three are healthy scratches.