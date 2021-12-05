 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 13: Bengals vs. Chargers first half

Let’s rock!

By Jason Marcum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: NOV 07 Browns at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals and 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers face off today at Paul Brown Stadium.

With just five weeks left in the regular season after today, this game will go a long way in determining which of these teams clinch a berth in the NFL playoffs.

Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s action.

Time to get the real party going!

Who Dey!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Week 13: Everything to know

View all 13 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...