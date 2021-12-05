The 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals and 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers face off today at Paul Brown Stadium.
With just five weeks left in the regular season after today, this game will go a long way in determining which of these teams clinch a berth in the NFL playoffs.
Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s action.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Week 13
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET on December 5th.
- Location: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- TV Channel: CBS will have today’s TV coverage with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn calling the action.
- Live Online Stream: Paramount+ or a free trial of fuboTV.
- Replay: NFL Game Pass
- Radio: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham on the call.
- Rosters: LAC | CIN
- Weather: High 40s/low 50s and overcast, per NFL Weather.
- Odds: The Bengals are 3-point favorites via DraftKings
Time to get the real party going!
Who Dey!
