Bengals suffer multiple injuries at linebacker vs. Chargers

UPDATE: Wilson has been declared out with his shoulder injury

It’s been a rough first half for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Chargers have taken a sizable lead in Cincinnati, and the Bengals are losing more than just on the scoreboard.

The defense is currently playing without two linebackers. Starter Logan Wilson was carted off the field with a shoulder injury after he spent minutes on the ground after a chargers punt return. Reserve Markus Bailey is questionable with a shoulder injury of his own.

Injury Update: No. 51 Markus Bailey has a left shoulder injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 5, 2021

Injury Update: No. 55 Logan Wilson has a right shoulder injury. His return is doubtful. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 5, 2021

This leaves Germaine Pratt, Joe Bachie, and Clay Johnston as the only healthy linebackers remaining if Bailey can’t return. Wilson being carted off likely means he’s out for the game, if not longer.

Cincinnati’s defense has no answer versus Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ passing game, but with such a big lead, they will likely try to run the clock out against Pratt and Bachie.

The CBS broadcast also announced wide receiver Tyler Boyd was taken to the locker room for an IV, but Boyd remains on the sidelines.

Contrary to the CBS broadcast report, Tyler Boyd is on the field and not in the locker room — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 5, 2021

Boyd has since returned to the game and has caught been in one two of the offense’s biggest plays.