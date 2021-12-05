 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bengals suffer multiple injuries at linebacker vs. Chargers

The defense is getting thin at linebacker.

By John Sheeran
NFL: OCT 10 Packers at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UPDATE: Wilson has been declared out with his shoulder injury

It’s been a rough first half for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Chargers have taken a sizable lead in Cincinnati, and the Bengals are losing more than just on the scoreboard.

The defense is currently playing without two linebackers. Starter Logan Wilson was carted off the field with a shoulder injury after he spent minutes on the ground after a chargers punt return. Reserve Markus Bailey is questionable with a shoulder injury of his own.

This leaves Germaine Pratt, Joe Bachie, and Clay Johnston as the only healthy linebackers remaining if Bailey can’t return. Wilson being carted off likely means he’s out for the game, if not longer.

Cincinnati’s defense has no answer versus Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ passing game, but with such a big lead, they will likely try to run the clock out against Pratt and Bachie.

The CBS broadcast also announced wide receiver Tyler Boyd was taken to the locker room for an IV, but Boyd remains on the sidelines.

Boyd has since returned to the game and has caught been in one two of the offense’s biggest plays.

