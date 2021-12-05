Joe Burrow suffers pinky injury that is clearly impacting his play

Joe Burrow, on a drive that resulted in his second straight week with a rushing touchdown, hurt his pinky. The extent of his injury is unknown, and he’s certainly expected to stay in the game.

However, at what capability is another story.

Burrow made a few good yet relatively soft throws to each sideline following the Cincinnati Bengals’ interception right before halftime. He ended the half with clear frustration though, whether that be towards the game plan not letting him go for a deep shot to end the half or his injury.

Nonetheless, it was obvious that, when shown Burrow throws, the star quarterback looked in immense pain when throwing the ball.

Joe Burrow is fighting through a pinky injury

pic.twitter.com/SUvm1SOmvH — PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2021

12/17 on the day with two touchdowns to his name, the Bengals will need big performances in the second from Burrow and company. They scored 13 unanswered to enter the half down 24-13.

Burrow came out with the offense to begin the third quarter. We will update this story if further developments occur...