Zac Taylor owns botched 2-point conversion

The Cincinnati Bengals and their fans did not have a good time on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. They came out flat and as they were clawing their way back in they watched a freak fumble by the the very secure Joe Mixon get returned for a touchdown. However, it wasn’t just the players who came out flat.

One of the plays that made a pretty big difference later in the game followed Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the game. The offense then lined up to go for a two-point conversion since they were down 24 to six and two points would make it a two score game rather than a three.

However, the offense didn’t get lined up quickly enough, so they had to burn a timeout. Then following the timeout the offense was hit with a delay of game that cost them five yards. That caused Evan McPherson to miss the extra point. The entire sequence of events was just dumbfounding, but what happened? Head coach Zac Taylor took lame during the post game press conference.

Said it was entirely his fault. Called the wrong play out of the timeout. Owned it. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 5, 2021

It was clear that Taylor was hot after having to waste a timeout and spent some time talking with the refs. It turns out that timeout would have been really helpful as the team was trying to drive down the field before halftime. Instead, they strangely waved off a spike attempt for a Hail Mary at their own 40-yardline.

The timeout may not have ended up meaning anything, and the missed extra point ultimately didn’t change much in the game other than how close it would have been during certain turnovers. This is just an example of the entire team, coaches included, not coming out ready for a huge game at home.