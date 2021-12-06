Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey likely out for the season

The Ravens suffered a massive blow to the secondary in their loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey likely sustained a season-ending shoulder injury.

#Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

Humphrey is a key player on the Ravens defense, but will miss out on the Bengals rematch in Week 16.

In the Bengals’ Week 7 beatdown against the Ravens, Humphrey had seven combined tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble.

He led the league in forced fumbles in 2020 and in defensive touchdowns in 2019. Humphrey was voted to the Pro Bowl in both seasons, and was an All-Pro in 2019.

In nine games against the Bengals in his career, Humphrey has had 29 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, eight passes defended, and a sack.

With the Ravens currently in first place in the division, the Week 16 game will have important playoff implications. Not only will Humphrey be unable to help the Ravens down the stretch, but he will miss out on a game that could decide the fate of the division.

Currently, the Bengals are only one game back in the division. If that remains until Week 16, the Bengals would leapfrog the Ravens with a win.