It’s been quite the rollercoaster season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

One week, all is great and this team looks like a lock to win the division.

The next week, we’re left wondering if this team will even have a winning record when it’s all said and done, even with one extra regular-season game.

With five games remaining and currently sitting at 7-5, the Bengals just need two more wins to achieve a winning season for the first time since 2015.

Depending on which Bengals team shows up, they could absolutely win all five of their remaining games if it’s the Bengals team we saw twice vs. Pittsburgh, at Baltimore and at Las Vegas.

But if what we saw Sunday (or vs. the Jets and Bears) is the Bengals team we get, they may not win another game ESPN’s matchup predictor actually gives Cincinnati below a 50% chance to win in each of their remaining games, including Week 14 at home vs. the 49ers.

So, what will the Bengals’ final regular-season record be? Sound off in the poll below, and join the discussion with more debates at Sided.co.

