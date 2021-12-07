Not so good update on Logan Wilson

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to receive good news for several of their injured players. Joe Burrow looks to be fine after dislocating his pinky finger on his throwing hand, and Trey Hopkins, Riley Reiff, and Chidobe Awuzie are day-to-day with their ailments.

One player isn’t likely to return soon is Logan Wilson. The second-year linebacker was carted off the field during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury.

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wilson suffered a dislocated shoulder, and head coach Zac Taylor’s comments generated optimism that he could return in a couple weeks. Per CincyJungle’s Zim, Wilson’s injury was likely more severe than what was being reported.

Not hearing good shit about Logan Wilson who actually got the MRI last night. We talking Torn Labrum. Season ending most likely unless it’s a deep playoff run IMO — ZIM (@zimwhodey) December 6, 2021

And sure enough, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is now expected to miss “an extended period of time.”

I been telling y’all that. I’m not a reporter. I’m just a messenger ‍♂️ https://t.co/uo77pztHi9 — ZIM (@zimwhodey) December 7, 2021

The Bengals have options here. In all likelihood, they’ll place Wilson on Injured Reserve, guaranteeing him to miss at least three weeks. If he’s going to miss however much time is needed to heal what very well could be a torn labrum, I.R. seems like the proper move. They could also wait it out, but considering they’re already low on linebackers, having that roster spot occupied by an injured Wilson may not be worth the chance he returns before three weeks.

We’ll see what the officially prognosis is on Wilson in the coming days and what move they decide on to counter it.