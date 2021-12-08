Bengals News (12/8): Growing pains

Game Preview: San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, Regular Season Week 14, Sunday, December 12, 2021

The Bengals on Sunday face the San Francisco 49ers in what will be Cincinnati's third straight home game, and third home game in a six-week span. The Bengals will be looking to get back into the win column after falling 41-22 at home last week to the L.A. Chargers.

Quick Hits: Ja'Marr Chase trying to get back to his early season success

Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could get his 1,000th-yard of the season as soon as Sunday's game (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium and he still has the fifth most receiving yards in the NFL with 958. That's 109 yards more than the next rookie, Chase's old SEC rival Jaylen Waddle of Alabama now with the Dolphins.

Cincinnati Bengals Sam Hubbard Nominated For Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Bengals nominated DE Sam Hubbard for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Growing Pains For Bengals As An Emerging Playoff Contender

Los Angeles left Paul Brown Stadium with the same 7-5 record but the tiebreaker with the win over the Bengals vaulted them over Cincinnati and left the Joe Burrows hanging by a strand in the last spot at No. 7 after one of the gutsiest comebacks in their history was left sandwiched between one of their most exasperating starts and disappointing finishes.

Cincinnati Logan Wilson Expected to Miss Extended Time With Shoulder Injury

"Wilson is expected to miss an extended period of time with his shoulder injury," Fowler tweeted. "Bengals are hopeful it's only one or two games but it's probably going to be longer than that. Wilson having breakout season with 92 tackles and four interceptions."

Bengals: Where Ja’Marr Chase’s drop issues rank vs. rest of NFL

But that was hardly the first miscue for Chase in recent weeks as he’s mustered more than 50 yards just once over his last five outings. He’s had multiple drops on touchdown passes, a notable fumble and he’s been the target on six of Burrow’s last eight interceptions.

Bengals botch latest attempt at a three-game winning streak as consistency remains elusive

The game against Los Angeles was Cincinnati’s third chance this season to build a three-game winning streak, a feat Bengals coach Zac Taylor pointed out in the week leading up to the game. But a poor start and four turnovers were Cincinnati’s undoing in a 41-22 loss against the Chargers. Instead of having a chance to take a share of the AFC North lead by the end of the night, the Bengals were sifted toward the midfield of the AFC playoff race.

Bengals: Did Joe Burrow win anticipated showdown with Justin Herbert?

At first pass, it looks like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a huge loss against draft classmate Justin Herbert while his team went down to the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-22.

49ers vs. Bengals Prediction, Pick: Can Joe Burrow get back on track against Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 14?

The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in a matchup between two playoff-hopeful teams. Both of these teams have seen mixed results throughout the season. San Francisco is 3-1 over their last four games, while Cincinnati is 2-1 in their last three. Each team is coming off of a loss, though. Below, you’ll find the NFL odds along with a pick and prediction for the 49ers vs. Bengals Week 14 battle.

Injuries Shouldn't Be Cincinnati Bengals' Biggest Concern as They Make Playoff Push

The five teams with the NFL's best turnover margin are all above .500 and firmly in the playoff picture. The Indianapolis Colts (+13), Arizona Cardinals (+12), New England Patriots (+10), Buffalo Bills (+9), and Green Bay Packers (+9) are at the top and there’s a strong correlation between their turnover margin and their record.

Around the league

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams tore his labrum and suffered additional shoulder damage, which will force season-ending surgery to repair, per sources informed of the situation.

WR Kenny Stills waived by Saints five days after key drop

Stills had no catches on five targets in Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and dropped a catchable ball on the first of four interceptions thrown by Saints quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿. While Hill's first start of the season was a miserable passing performance, coach Sean Payton wasn't shy about directing blame elsewhere in his postgame remarks.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2022 starting QB isn't on the current roster

I dug into this same topic in this space last year at this time, identifying seven teams whose 2021 starting quarterbacks were not on their roster -- and six trotted out new QBs in Week 1 this season. (I feel like I was this close to going a perfect seven-for-seven!)

Bill Belichick on Patriots' game plan for Bills rematch: 'We can use our whole passing game'

The legendary coach got a victory in a game in which his quarterback attempted just three passes, and his defense allowed just 10 points and 230 yards to a team that entered the week tied for second in points scored and fifth in total yards for the season.