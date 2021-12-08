The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Mining the gold

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the 2021 playoff picture, but their viability changes with every passing week. After two dominant wins over teams also in the postseason race, Cincinnati stumbled at home against the Chargers.

On this week’s podcast, we break down elements of the loss and look ahead to the clash against the 49ers. We also have a “State Your Case” and a “lightning round” game, centering around the injuries and how the Bengals should combat them.

Be sure to join us live at 8:30 p.m. ET for the live recording, or else get it on your favorite platform afterward!

As usual, The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast is proudly partnering with SimBull. If you haven’t gotten in on SimBull’s product yet, you have to check it out—particularly if you are already playing fantasy football, survivor football and the like.

SimBull is where you can invest in sports teams like it’s the stock market. Buy shares in teams and either create long or short-term investments to make money off of teams’ performances and their outlook!

If you go to https://simbull.com/OBI and sign up with a minimum deposit of $500, it becomes RISK-FREE for 90 days. You have to use the promo code “OBI” upon signup with this offer, but even if you lose money, get disenchanted, etc., your initial deposit amount is safe and refundable. Go get in on this deal NOW and make yourself some money!