Bengals vs. 49ers injury report: Joe Burrow, Chidobe Awuzie among several DNPs

Another lengthy Wednesday injury report for the Cincinnati Bengals has been released.

Wednesday’s practice had a lot of interest surrounding due to all the key players who are dealing with injuries heading into Cincinnati’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

First things first, the quarterback did not practice. Joe Burrow (right pinkie) was sidelined and his throwing pinkie finger got another day to heal up before he starts using it again. Expect to see Burrow practice in a limited fashion tomorrow at the bare minimum.

Burrow says he’ll play, but there are no assurances with the other injured players. Chidobe Awuzie (foot), Tee Higgins (ankle) and Logan Wilson (shoulder) all did not practice after suffering their respective injuries on Sunday. There’s optimism Awuzie and Higgins can return shortly, but Wilson is expected to miss at least a few weeks. He’ll likely be placed on Injured Reserve shortly.

Chris Evans (ankle) is still working back after missing Sunday’s game, and Joe Mixon and Tyler Shelvin were each out with illnesses. D.J. Reader got a rest day.

On a more positive note, Trey Hopkins and Riley Reiff were both limited today as they hope to return to the offensive line this week. Both missed Sunday’s game with ankle injuries. Joe Bachie (knee) and Markus Bailey (stinger) were limited as well. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Bachie is expected to start in place of Wilson even if Bailey is ready to play again.

Bengals Injury Report

The 49ers gave some of their best players rest days as defensive end Nick Bosa, center Alex Mack, and left tackle Trent Williams did not practice. Other notable players like WR Deebo Samuel (groin) and RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion/knee) did not practice either. Those two are the biggest names to watch in the coming days. Samuel didn’t play last week and Mitchell suffered a concussion on Sunday.

Mitchell’s concussion at least didn’t require him to be hospitalized like Trenton Cannon’s. The running back took a scary hit on the opening kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks and has since been discharged, but he’s highly unlikely to suit up this week.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), and CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle) also did not practice. Moseley isn’t expect to play for several weeks.

Linebackers Fred Warner (hamstring) and Marcell Harris (concussion) were full participants. Warner, one of the best linebackers in the league, missed the Seahawks game with his injury. RB Jeffery Wilson (knee) was limited.

49ers Injury Report