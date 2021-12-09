Bengals vs. 49ers time, TV channel, online stream, radio, weather & more

The Cincinnati Bengals stumbled again looking to seize their opportunity to gain some momentum heading into a run for the playoffs. They will now finish a three game homestand with a San Francisco 49ers team that ran the Bengals off the field in 2019. Can this Cincinnati team prove to be more of a roadblock?

Many who didn’t watch last week have started ringing alarm bells, and some who did have jumped to extreme opinions on star players after a loss littered with freak mistakes. From Ja’Marr Chase dropping a pass that got popped up and turned into an interception to Joe Mixon fumbling without anyone really forcing it out while they were driving for the lead.

This is a young team, and they had a bad week. However, they were a few plays away from that being a much different game. It isn’t time to worry about our really great rookie wide receiver or any other star player who struggled last week. The loss sucks, but even good teams have bad losses.

The 49ers know a thing or two about that. They were seemingly getting back on a roll as well with three straight wins until the Seattle Seahawks broke that streak last week. That has dropped them to the last Wild Card spot on the NFC side of things.

Much like Cincinnati, San Francisco would love to run their offense through their running game with Elijah Mitchell, though he’s likely out this week due to injury.

The 49ers’ offensive line is one of the best at run blocking, and players like George Kittle and their dynamic playmakers at wide receiver who help out by getting some runs in open space. They are also still committed to Jimmy Garopolo at quarterback. He has been a mixed bag, but rookie quarterback Trey Lance hasn’t looked like he has quite caught up to the speed of the NFL quite yet either.

This game could very well be decided by which team is able to stick with a successful run game the longest to help their offense succeed. Early turnovers could be a killer in that regard as well.

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium

TV Channel: The game will air nationally on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Stream the game online using Paramount+ or with a free trial of fuboTV.

Replay: NFL Game Pass

Radio: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Rosters: SF | CIN

Weather: low-40s and clear, per NFL Weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.