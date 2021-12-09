Bengals vs. 49ers injury report: Good news on Joe Burrow, Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins

The Cincinnati Bengals’ growing injury report saw improvement during for Thursday’s practice. The big news was Joe Burrow was able to practice and is looking good to go Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Burrow, who is battling a pinky injury, did not practice Wednesday, so seeing him able to go Thursday is a promising sigh of relief that he’ll be active this week.

Joe Burrow was back throwing Thursday, connecting with Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase and running backs. Threw with no visible limitations #Bengals — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 9, 2021

However, Burrow is only being listed as a limited participant today, so my guess is he needs to go full on Friday to avoid being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

More good news for the offense came today, as right tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) and center Trey Hopkins (ankle) both were limited for a second straight day after missing Week 13.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) also returned today in limited fashion after missing Wednesday.

Not all news was good, however, as running backs Joe Mixon (illness) and Chris Evans (ankle) were both DNPs again, so the Bengals could be down to Samje Perine and Trayveon Williams vs. the 49ers.

On defense, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot) and linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) both remained out. Wilson is likely to miss several games, while Awuzie’s situation is more uncertain, though it’s looking unlikely he plays this week.

As for the 49ers, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (ankle), running back Elijah Mitchell (concussion and knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) all got DNPs for a second straight day. That’s four key starters looking unlikely to play Sunday.

The 49ers did get some good news, as left tackle Trent Williams (NIR), defensive lineman Nick Bosa (NIR) and center Alex Mack (NIR) all returned to practice after getting Wednesday off.

Backup running back Jeff Wilson, who’s in line to start with Mitchell likely out, went full today after being limited Wednesday.

