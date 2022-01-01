Bengals activate Germaine Pratt and Brandon Allen; make 4 other roster moves

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves.

Returned quarterback Brandon Allen and linebacker Germaine Pratt to the active roster from the NFL COVID-19 list. Allen had been on the list since Dec. 27, and Pratt had been on it since Dec. 29.

Elevated cornerback John Brannon, quarterback Jake Browning and wide receiver Trent Taylor to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Browning and Brannon are classified as standard elevations, while Taylor is a COVID-19 replacement. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, all three will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Placed tight end Scotty Washington (practice squad) on the NFL COVID-19 list.

Overall, this is good news for the Bengals, who now have their backup QB and starting middle linebacker back in the fold. The defense especially needs all hands on deck Sunday against the Chiefs’ high-powered offense, and it looks like just about every regular starter will be active for it.

Here’s to hoping Scotty Washington will be fine and back on the practice squad roster soon enough.