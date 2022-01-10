NFL playoffs bracket, schedule, times, TV info, odds and more

The 2022 NFL playoffs are set!

Following the first-ever 17-game regular season, the postseason has arrived for 14 NFL teams, which includes your AFC North-champion Cincinnati Bengals, who host the Las Vegas Raiders during Wild Card Weekend.

This will be the second full postseason the NFL has had since adding a seventh team to the AFC and NFC, which means only the 1 seeds get first-round byes.

Additionally, this will be the first-ever Super Wild Card Weekend, which features the first Monday Night Football playoff game. That will see the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Arizona Cardinals.

Leading the way in the AFC playoffs are the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, who won’t have to play until the Divisional Round.

The same is true in the NFC for the Green Bay Packers, who are the current favorites to win Super Bowl 56, according to DraftKings.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their quest for a repeat as the NFC’s 2 seed against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who won Super Bowl 54 and fell to the Bucs in Super Bowl 55, open postseason play as the AFC’s No. 2 seed vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, who miraculously made the playoffs after it appeared their season was over.

Here is what you need to know about this year’s NFL postseason.

AFC

1. Tennessee Titans 12-5

2. Kansas City Chiefs 12-5

3. Buffalo Bills 11-6

4. Cincinnati Bengals 10-7

5. Las Vegas Raiders 10-7

6. New England Patriots 10-7

7. Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7-1

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers 13-4

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-4

3. Dallas Cowboys 12-5

4. Los Angeles Rams 12-5

5. Arizona Cardinals 11-6

6. San Francisco 49ers 10-7

7. Philadelphia Eagles 9-8

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals - 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills - 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1 p.m. ET on Fox

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys - 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs - 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Jan. 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams - 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

TBA vs. TBA, 4:35 p.m. ET

TBA vs. TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 23

TBA vs. TBA, 3:05 p.m. ET

TBA vs. TBA, 6:40 p.m. ET

Conference Championships Round

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC Championship Game - 3:05 p.m. ET CBS

NFC Championship Game - 6:40 p.m. ET Fox

Sunday, Feb. 13

Super Bowl 56 - 6:30 p.m. ET NBC

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. Who Dey!