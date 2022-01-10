Bengals open as big favorites vs. Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the playoffs for the first time in six years, but it’s been longer than that since they’ve been favorites in a playoff game.

In January of 2014, the Bengals were touchdown favorites against the San Diego Chargers, who were fresh off an overtime victory in the regular season finale to clinch a wild card spot.

Eight years later, the Bengals are hosting another AFC West team coming off an emotional overtime victory in the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals open up as 6-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 49.5.

Not only do the Bengals have the home field advantage, the Raiders truly did squeak into the postseason. They pose one of the worst point differentials in the history of playoff-qualify teams, they’re playing under an interim head coach, and the Bengals already defeated them in Las Vegas back in November.

The only reason why the Bengals aren’t favored by more is the history of the franchise in these moments. It’s been 31 years since the Bengals won a playoff game, and it’s perfectly fair for oddsmakers to wait and see this Bengals team do what others haven’t been able to do in a generation’s time.

