Bengals get Joe Mixon, Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson and more back from COVID-19 list

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves ahead of their game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Playoffs:

Returned seven players to the active roster from the COVID-19 list — safety Vonn Bell, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, defensive tackle B.J. Hill, center Trey Hopkins, running back Joe Mixon, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and guard Quinton Spain. Bell, Hendrickson, Hopkins and Spain had been on the COVID-19 list since January 4th, while Hill and Mixon had been on it since January 5th, and Ogunjobi had been there since January 6th.

Waived linebacker Austin Calitro. A fourth-year player out of Villanova, Calitro had played in five games with two tackles on defense and four more on special teams.

Now that the Bengals have gotten back all of their healthy players that were on the COVID-19 list, they’ll be close to full strength against the Raiders in the Wild Card Round. Losing these guys early last week was a big reason why the Bengals opted to rest most of their starters in the 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns.