Bengals clear Auden Tate to resume practicing

The Cincinnati Bengals have given wide receiver Auden Tate the IR-return designation and cleared him to resume practicing, the team announced Tuesday.

Tate has been on IR since December 4th with a calf injury. Today starts a 21-day period in which he may practice without counting against the 53-player active roster. He’s eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

Now in the final year of his rookie deal, Tate has played in Cincinnati’s first seven games this season, catching three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

It’s good to see Tate will be healthy enough to play this postseason if called upon, though there’s no guarantee he’ll play since Mike Thomas, Trenton Irwin and Stanley Morgan are getting the bulk of the receiver snaps now behind Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. My guess is we won’t see Tate play vs. the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

