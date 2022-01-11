Bengals vs. Raiders injury report: Joe Burrow and Quinton Spain go full

The Cincinnati Bengals held their first postseason practice Tuesday inside a chilly Paul Brown Stadium while preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was mostly good news for the Bengals, who had Joe Burrow (knee), Quinton Spain (ankle), Evan McPherson (groin) and Hakeem Adeniji (ankle) all practice fully.

Backups Ricardo Allen (concussion), Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) and Josh Tupou (knee) got DNPs, while Jalen Davis (ankle) and Vernon Hargreaves (ankle) were limited.

As for the Raiders, they could be without starting nose tackle Jonathan Hankins (back/knee) after he got a DNP today. Making matters worse is backup nose tackle Darius Philon just went on IR after he suffered a torn patellar tendon Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Joe Mixon carried the offense in that first matchup with the Raiders, and he could be poised for another big rushing day if both nose tackles are out.

Other than that, every other Raider was limited or went full today, so they should have most of their 53-man roster able to play Saturday.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get everything you need to know about the Bengals. And check out our podcasts here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our YouTube channel, Megaphone, and on iTunes!