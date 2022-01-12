Bengals News (1/12): Broncos request to interview Brian Callahan for head coach

Broncos Request Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the 10th name on the Broncos’ list.

Quick Hits: Heading Into First Postseason Start, Burrow's Interceptions Disappear; Free Agents Give Young Bengals Playoff Poise; All Starters Full Go

Zac Taylor couldn’t help but break into a smile before Tuesday’s practice when the question was asked about Joe Burrow's once mushrooming interceptions.

Bengals Notebook: Joe Burrow talked up his wide receivers ahead of the Wild Card game versus the Raiders

Best of the Zoom news conferences before the Bengals practiced Tuesday.

Bengals are going to the Super Bowl, according to Maurice Jones-Drew

MJD is a big Bengals fan this postseason.

Around the League

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge after just two seasons on the job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Court ruling clears path for sale of Denver Broncos franchise

The Denver Broncos have cleared their final legal hurdle to begin the process of transferring ownership of the team, likely through a sale of the franchise valued at nearly $4 billion.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin 'dozed off' during Chargers-Raiders thriller

After winning a grueling overtime affair over the Ravens, the Steelers simply needed the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie to earn a playoff bid. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin said he fell asleep as the two teams went back and forth late into Sunday e

GM Andrew Berry - Cleveland Browns 'fully expect' Baker Mayfield to be starting QB, rebound in 2022

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday that the team expects Baker Mayfield to return as the starting QB next season and rebound after an injury-filled, subpar 2021 season.

Detroit Lions, New York Jets picked as Senior Bowl coaching staffs

The coaches of the Lions and Jets have been selected as the coaching staffs for the Senior Bowl, and for the first time, the head coaches will serve in an advisory role and promote assistants to leadership roles.