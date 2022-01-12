Bengals add Austin Calitro back to practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals today have made the following roster moves ahead of their Wild Card matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders:

LB Austin Calitro has been signed to the practice squad. Calitro, a fourth-year player out of Villanova, was waived by the Bengals on Monday. He’s appeared in five games for the team this season since initially joining the practice squad on November 15th. He has two tackles on defense and four on special teams this season.

K Elliott Fry has been placed on the Practice Squad/Injured list. Fry, a first-year player out of South Carolina, has a right groin injury. He was signed to the team’s practice squad on January 4th and played in Week 18’s game against the Cleveland Browns, where he made his lone field goal and extra point attempt.

Keeping Calitro around ensures the Bengals have six available linebackers entering the postseason. It’s a bit ironic that Fry now has a similar injury to Evan McPherson as Fry was brought in to give McPherson rest over the past week.

Nevertheless, both players are likely to remain on the practice squad unless further injuries occur.